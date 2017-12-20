BIGG BOSS 11: Is this CONTESTANT going to get EVICTED this week?



#BB11 As Per Latest Voting Trend Akash And Arshi are still Least Gainer!

But as Per sources This weeks eviction Will be based on Votes+Content and Puneesh Sharma has high chances of getting evicted Bcz of Least Content.

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 20, 2017

: It is going to be one of the most interesting ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ this week and the reason is that this week, out of 8, 7 contestants have been nominated in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.Only Hina Khan got saved and other contestant got nominated by Bigg Boss for discussing about nominations openly. So the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week are, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi.Who you think will get evicted?Well as per news in Khabri, the latest voting trends reveal that Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani will be in danger zone but makers will do eviction on the basis of votes and content. In that case, there are high chances that Puneesh Sharma may get evicted this week.Check out this tweet:Well, there are strong chances that Puneesh may get eliminated because since Bandagi’s eviction he has not been much active in the game.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.