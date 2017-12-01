 BIGG BOSS 11: Is this CONTESTANT going to get EVICTED?
who will get evicted from Bigg Boss 11 this week?

By: || Updated: 01 Dec 2017 11:28 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Luv Tyagi, Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had a roller-coaster ride this week. This took a huge turn when Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani got more close with Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi.

Also this time nominations happened with no twist at all. Bigg Boss called contestants one by one and at the end Luv Tyagi, Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma were nominated.

Seeing Bandagi and Puneesh’s name in the nomination, people were more than happy. Now as ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is near, it remains to see that who get eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house this time.

Well, as per the poll result of Bollywoodlife.com, it is Bandagi Kalra who may get evicted this week. As per their poll, 46% people want Bandagi out of the show. Not just this, as per poll of BOC, 48% people want Bandagi to get evicted this week.



















Bandagi Kalra has been famous in the Bigg Boss house for her next level romance with fellow contestant Puneesh Sharma.

Well, let’s see if Bandagi Kalra get evicted this week or not!

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

