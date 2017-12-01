BIGG BOSS 11: Is this CONTESTANT going to get EVICTED?

Also this time nominations happened with no twist at all. Bigg Boss called contestants one by one and at the end Luv Tyagi, Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma were nominated.
Seeing Bandagi and Puneesh’s name in the nomination, people were more than happy. Now as ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is near, it remains to see that who get eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 house this time.
Well, as per the poll result of Bollywoodlife.com, it is Bandagi Kalra who may get evicted this week. As per their poll, 46% people want Bandagi out of the show. Not just this, as per poll of BOC, 48% people want Bandagi to get evicted this week.
Bandagi Kalra has been famous in the Bigg Boss house for her next level romance with fellow contestant Puneesh Sharma.
Well, let’s see if Bandagi Kalra get evicted this week or not!
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.