 BIGG BOSS 11: Is this a GOOD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans?
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Is this a GOOD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans?

BIGG BOSS 11: Is this a GOOD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans?

Bigg Boss 11, one of the most popular contestant, Priyank Sharma got out of the show too soon. Now very soon he will be back in the Bigg Boss house.

Updated: 23 Oct 2017 11:40 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Is this a GOOD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans?

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma with Salman khan

New Delhi: It is fourth week in Colors TV’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11 house and a lot is happening there. As earlier in the day we told you that 7 contestants have been nominated this week and they are, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.

Well, this week two wild card contestants will enter in the Bigg Boss house. Dhichak Pooja has already entered the house on Sunday and now it is Priyank Sharma’s turn. Although Priyank shot for his re-entry with Salman Khan on Sunday but due to last minute changes his entry has been changed.

Check out this video of Priyank on stage with Salman talking about his entry in the house:








Cute smile everytime #PriyankSharma #SupportPriyank #BB11

A post shared by Priyank Sharma ♔ (@priyanksharma24) on




It is being said that he may enter the house today in the midnight or in the coming one or two days.

Priyank was thrown out of the house for being violent with Akash Dadlani in Vikas Gupta’s fight.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

