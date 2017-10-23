BIGG BOSS 11: Is this a GOOD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans?

Well, this week two wild card contestants will enter in the Bigg Boss house. Dhichak Pooja has already entered the house on Sunday and now it is Priyank Sharma’s turn. Although Priyank shot for his re-entry with Salman Khan on Sunday but due to last minute changes his entry has been changed.
Check out this video of Priyank on stage with Salman talking about his entry in the house:
It is being said that he may enter the house today in the midnight or in the coming one or two days.
Priyank was thrown out of the house for being violent with Akash Dadlani in Vikas Gupta’s fight.
