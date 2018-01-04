BIGG BOSS 11: BAD NEWS for Shilpa Shinde fans?

: This is the time of the year that Colors TV tries to garner more TRP through controversial show Bigg Boss. Currently, Bigg Boss season 11 is going on and it is just two weeks away from finale.Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde has made a huge fan base through this show. She has been one of the most loved and supported contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. Few days before, her fans made history with 1 millions tweets for her with hashtag, ‘We Love Shilpa Shinde’.After this, it seems like that she can become winner of the show but there is someone who is giving a strong reason that Shilpa Shinde won’t become the winner of Bigg Boss 11.According to Bollywood life.com, “There is a shocking tweet that is going viral. So this user on Twitter, who goes by the username of @livejoyfullyf, posted on his account, “Bad nws 4 Shilpa fans @BiggBoss ne Shilpa ko harane ka decison lya h bcz Mumbai k satta bazar(Betting) me BB wnnr k lye bahut badi bet lgi h Shilpa pe & agr Shlpa haregi to co. malamal ho jaegi, told by sm1 who s envolvd in bttng Plz sprd ds @RealKruti101 @HerdHUSH @emocraze (sic).”This tweet, which is now deleted from the user’s profile, has surprised the fans of Shilpa and the show.”Well, ABP Live cannot verify if this Tweet is true or not but it has surely created a stir on Internet.This week, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta have been nominated and they will to go mall on Thursday for evictions through live votes.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.