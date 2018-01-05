BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Is show ke logon ne mujhe ISTEMAAL kiya hai’ says Shilpa Shinde



: In new episode of Bigg Boss 11, audience is going to see a lot of drama, fights and entertainment. As we told you earlier that all Bigg Boss 11 contestants will be given a task of ‘BB Debate’, in which one by one contestant will sit on a chair and the other contestants will tell him/her that why they don’t deserve to be in Bigg Boss 11 house.Everyone slammed Hina Khan during her turn. But contestants were no different to Shilpa Shinde.As per news in Bollywoodlife.com, “When Shilpa sat on the chair, Akash told her that she thinks that she is bigger than this show and added that since she knows that she is a known face, her fans will keep saving her. Shilpa immediately hits back at him and tells him that his point of view is wrong and it is him, who thinks highly of himself. Vikas on the other hand says the only complain that he has from Shilpa is that her involvement in the task is minimum. But all hell broke loose when Hina started talking and told her that fans come after this show. This is when Shilpa couldn’t take it and said that people have used her on this show.”Check out the sneak peak video of Hina Khan:Do you agree with what Shilpa Shinde has to say, have people used her in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.