BIGG BOSS 11: Is Luv Tyagi FIRST FINALIST of the show?

: Within one week, we will get Top 5 contestants of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. This week is going to full of twists and surprises for contestants. After nominations, ‘BB Mount’ task, it is time for Bigg Boss 11 contestants to win the Prize money again.Remember how during ‘BB Rocket’ task, contestants lost the Prize money Rupees 50 Lakhs, now they have got the chance to win the prize money back.As per video, living room in the Bigg Boss house has been converted into Museum and Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Hina Khan will act as the safeguards of that the items in that Museum. On the other hand, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma will be thieves, and will have to steal the items from the museum. Out of Puneesh or Luv, whoever steals more items, will get the direct entry in finale.If housemates are able to save the items, 25 Lakhs will be added to the Prize money.There are strong speculations that Luv Tyagi has won the task and has also emerged as a best performer. Does this mean that he is the first finalist of Bigg Boss 11?However it is not confirmed yet but if he has won the task and gets eliminated in live eviction today, ‘Ticket To Finale’ will not be valid.Who you think will get eliminated today, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta or Luv Tyagi?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.