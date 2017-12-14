BIGG BOSS 11 becomes the most trending TV Show globally

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is undoubtedly the most talked about topic in the country. Ever since the contestants embarked on their journey, they have become the hot topic among the fans. The show enjoys an incredibly huge fanbase in India and it is because of this fandom, that the show has achieved new heights today.According to Google's list of top-trending items in the year 2017, Bigg Boss 11 has found place in the top ten trending TV Shows globally. The Colors TV reality show is at the sixth place among the likes of Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and Game Of Thrones. The Kapil Sharma Show is at the ninth position.Indian blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is at the seventh position among the most trending movies in the year globally, among the likes of IT, Wonder Woman, Logan and Beauty and the Beast.Though Bigg Boss has been a trending topic every year , this season of Bigg Boss has gained unprecedented popularity.The initial fight and then reconciliation between celebrity contestant Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta grabbed a lot of attention. Contestants like Sapna Choudhary, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan who already enjoyed a huge fandom in the country added to the viewership of the show. Contestants like Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan are loved by audience for their entertaining antics.So all in all the season has been a huge hit and it is all because of the contestants this time.Who is your favourite contestant?