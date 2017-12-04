BIGG BOSS 11: ‘I will continue DISLIKING her’ says Benafsha about Hina Khan



She spreads rumours. Then she tries to make people believe her lies. And then technically everyone lies with her. Whatta playaaaa

— Benafsha (@BenafshaSoona) December 2, 2017



I will continue disliking her even if this "India loves hina" bullcrap trends on number 1. Next. https://t.co/iUfgzzq9DP



— Benafsha (@BenafshaSoona) December 3, 2017



: Relationships of Bigg Boss 11 contestants are changing every day. In the new week of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, friendship of Hina Khan with Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi has taken a u-turn. It can be said for a while that they are no more friends.Priyank and Hina may sort out their issue later on but there is someone who is not interested in talking to Hina Khan at all and it is, evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla.VJ and Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha has once again slammed Hina Khan on Twitter. She wrote, “She spreads rumours. Then she tries to make people believe her lies. And then technically everyone lies with her. Whatta playaaaa”She also wrote, “I will continue disliking her even if this "India loves hina" bullcrap trends on number 1. Next.”Check out the tweets:After coming out, Benafsha accused Hina of spreading rumors about her and Priyank Sharma in the house.Well, Benafsha is not the only one to speak about Hina Khan, Tv actors like Kamya Punjabi, Sayantani Ghosh, Karan Patel too have lashed out on Hina.On a related note, this week, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have been nominated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.