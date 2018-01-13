 BIGG BOSS 11: ‘I want Vikas Gupta to WIN the show’ says Manveer Gurjar
I find him very positive, says Manveer Gurjar for Vikas.

By: || Updated: 13 Jan 2018 01:49 PM
Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar and Vikas Gupta

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss" season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar says that he wants Vikas Gupta to win the current season of Reality TV show.

Manveer is debuting in Bollywood with "Aaj Ki Ayodhya" and during media interaction at the launch of the film, he said that he "wants to salute everyone who participated in Bigg Boss".

Talking about Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Manveer said, "I don't think its commoner versus celebrity scene. Whoever has entered Bigg Boss house is a celebrity. This divide has been created by people who are sitting outside. Contestants like Bandgi (Kalra) or Arshi (Khan) is celebrity in their own right but now it's up to them that how they pursue themselves in future,"

"As far as last four finalist of 'Bigg Boss' are concerned, I find Vikas (Gupta) very positive. I am rooting for Vikas Gupta. I want him to win 'Bigg Boss'. I feel people should support participants who they admire," he added.



With Akash Dadlani out of the game, there are four contestants left in 'Bigg Boss' house- Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.

Manveer shared close bond with 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan so when asked whether he will approach Salman to promote his film "Aaj Ki Ayodhya", Manveer said, "It's too early to talk about it. I met Salman bhai (Khan) after I won Bigg Boss but that time, I didn't speak about my film.

"Once the movie gets completed then I will talk to him."

