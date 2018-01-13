BIGG BOSS 11: ‘I want Vikas Gupta to WIN the show’ says Manveer Gurjar

Manveer is debuting in Bollywood with "Aaj Ki Ayodhya" and during media interaction at the launch of the film, he said that he "wants to salute everyone who participated in Bigg Boss".
Talking about Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Manveer said, "I don't think its commoner versus celebrity scene. Whoever has entered Bigg Boss house is a celebrity. This divide has been created by people who are sitting outside. Contestants like Bandgi (Kalra) or Arshi (Khan) is celebrity in their own right but now it's up to them that how they pursue themselves in future,"
"As far as last four finalist of 'Bigg Boss' are concerned, I find Vikas (Gupta) very positive. I am rooting for Vikas Gupta. I want him to win 'Bigg Boss'. I feel people should support participants who they admire," he added.
This smile is tattooed in my eyes forever 😘 @lostboyjourney INDIA WILL MISS YOU 😖😖😖😖 #VIKAS_GUPTA😘 ❤ #vikasgupta #VIKASGUPTALOVERS #vikasguptawinninghearts #vikasforthewin #vikasthemastermind #biggboss #biggboss11 @siddharthhgupta @komalravani @colorstv
A post shared by 💞 ✨ V I K A S G U P T A ✨ 💞 (@vikasguptafc_____) on
You dont need sun to shine.. You are the Diamond💕 keep voting for @lostboyjourney people.. And remember this voting is only for #MidWeekEviction. Voting for #finale is yet to happen. So don't stop and keep voting #VikasGupta. Time is now, you can only vote till 11:30 p.m. today so hurry and vite right now. Make multiple IDs to vote him. Also you can DM if you have any query. Happy news guys.. 100K in twitter 💕💕💕 we are touching milestones every single day.. So so soooo proud of us 💕💕💕 @lostboyjourney many many many congratulations to you.. As I've always said you have earned it😘😘😘 loads of love to you.. #celebrating100K #twitter #vikasgupta #vikasguptabreakingrecords #vikasguptamakingrecords #vikasthemastermind #vikaswinninghearts #vikasforthewin #vikasdeservesthewin #vforvictory #vforvikas #biggboss #biggboss11 #biggbossfamily #vikasguptalovers #vikasguptafanclubs #VG
A post shared by 💞 ✨ V I K A S G U P T A ✨ 💞 (@vikasguptafc_____) on
Do you want this cudieeeepieeeee to win BiggBoss11? Or even come in top 3 😍😍😍 so guys now is the time you can make him win by just going out there in #InorbitMall in #Mumbai and just show your support for him... The time to do so is now now and now... #Mumbaikars and #Maharashtrians you guys are lucky that y'all are getting this chance to meet @lostboyjourney and give all #Vikasians love... So just do it 💓 #VikasGuptaforthewintoday #vikasgupta #lostboyjourney #vikasguptawinninghearts #vforvictory #vforvikas #vilasguptaforthewin #biggboss11 #biggbossfamily
With Akash Dadlani out of the game, there are four contestants left in 'Bigg Boss' house- Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.
Manveer shared close bond with 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan so when asked whether he will approach Salman to promote his film "Aaj Ki Ayodhya", Manveer said, "It's too early to talk about it. I met Salman bhai (Khan) after I won Bigg Boss but that time, I didn't speak about my film.
"Once the movie gets completed then I will talk to him."