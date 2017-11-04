BIGG BOSS 11: “I want to TEACH Priyank a lesson” says Priyank’s girlfriend Divya Aggarwal

: Just Two videos of Bigg Boss 11 exposed Priyank Sharma. As per the video, Priyank has a secret girlfriend in US, Nikita Nagpal. Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma were seen talking about her.Now, Priyank’s girlfriend from MTV Splitsvilla, Divya Aggarwal is totally miffed with Priyank Sharma. She is shocked to know that Priyank is still in touch with his ex-girlfriend Nikita.While talking to Spotboye.com, Divya said, “It’s a shame that he’s still talking about her, not me. I would have appreciated if he would have told them about me. He could have said, he was dating this girl and is still friends with her but he’s in a relationship with me now.His statements make me worried. Before entering Bigg Boss, he told Colors that he’s dating me. But now, he’s discussing his ex. He’s giving the media and everyone else, fake vibes.”Although she also said that when Priyank gets out of the house she will ask him about all this. She said, “I will first calmly ask him what happened? Depends on his answer. If he’s rude or violent, he will have it from me. People have seen my good side and bad side on Splitsvilla. They may again get to see my bad side, unfortunately for Priyank, this time he will be at the receiving end. I could probably take special training from Shilpa Shinde to teach Priyank a lesson.”Well, Divya Aggarwal is right on her part.Stay Tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.