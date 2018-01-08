BIGG BOSS 11: “I am sorry, but HINA DRAMA krti hai” says Luv Tyagi after getting EVICTED

: It was not a big shock for viewers of when last week Luv Tyagi got eliminated from Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. Luv got the lowest votes as he was nominated with Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Voting was done during the mall visit of the contestants.Now after coming out, Luv Tyagi has made some revelations about Hina Khan and other contestants of Bigg Boss 11.Talking about his fight with Hina Khan, Luv said, “Meri aur Hina ki jo baat khraab hui this voh isliye hui thi kyunki jo ‘Mount BB’ vala task tha, voh main individually perform krna chahta tha.”Also talking about how ‘dramebaaz’ Hina is, Luv replies, “Dekhiye mene unhe drama queen ka tag to diya tha. Toh drama queen to hai Hina Khan, I am sorry, drama to krti hai voh.”Check out the complete video here:Well, we have to say that Luv Tyagi deserved to be in Top 5. He entered the Bigg Boss 11 as ‘Padosi’ but by the end of the journey became one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 11.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.