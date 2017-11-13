BIGG BOSS 11: ‘I am OUT because of Hina Khan’, says evicted Mehjabi Siddiqui







: Last Weekend Ka Vaar makers brought in a huge surprise in the form of double eviction in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. With this, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy got evicted from the show. Sabyasachi was most of the time seen in kitchen but Mehjabi was disappeared somewhere.Mehjabi was seen in last few days when she became friends with Arshi Khan and Shilpa’s group. She also had picked up fight with Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla.Now after coming out of the show, Mehjabi feels that Hina Khan is the reason she got evicted. While talking to an entertainment portal, Mehjabi said, “I am out of Bigg Boss because of Hina Khan. She spoiled my game completely. I was naive to fall for her tricks and I can’t accept the fact that I am out, while she is still going strong.Finally, the audience had started seeing my true self and I am out. I had just now understood the game and was doing well. I wish I can get a chance to go back in the house so that I can take revenge for whatever wrong happened with me. Hina talks about class and mujhe uski aukad dekhani hai (I want to show Hina her class). If I don’t get a chance, I will live with a regret that I missed on this big opportunity.”Well, this is quite a lot. As we told you earlier that Bandagi Kalra has become the new captain of the house.Do you thing Mehjabi should again go inside Bigg Boss 11 house?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.