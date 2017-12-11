BIGG BOSS 11: HUGE REVELATIOAN! This is WHY Shilpa Shinde BROKE her marriage with Romit Raj

: Get ready for a week full of drama and fights in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. Viewers will get too see nominations in today’s episode in a very different way.This week, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi have been nominated.Shilpa Shinde has undoubtedly emerged to be one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Massive support from her fans and also from many TV actors is proving that she is definitely everyone’s favorite right now.But before reaching this point, she has faced a lot of difficulties in her life. We all know that Shilpa Shinde called off her marriage with Romit Raj just sometime before the D-day.Now Shilpa Shinde’s mother has revealed the reason of breaking the marriage. Talking to media, she said, “Romit had proposed to her. And my daughter had accepted his proposal because he was a good person. Both of them decided to get married. But after some time they realized that their opinions are very different. In fact, both of their families are also very different. And it is very obvious that for a long-term relationship, you can’t compromise on such things. That is why my daughter decided to call off the marriage. She thought that it would be better to end the relationship now than going for a divorce later.”Well, we are sure that Shilpa Shinde is happy right now. Do you think she will win Bigg Boss 11?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.