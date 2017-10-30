 BIGG BOSS 11: HUGE REVELATION! ‘Priyank and Vikas are MADLY IN LOVE’ say Splitsvilla contestant
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta love each other?

Updated: 30 Oct 2017 05:53 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi:  A lot of drama happened on Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 on Saturday and Sunday. Now today, we will keep our readers and the ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 updates with the nominations.

But before that you need to hear this spicy and new gossip about popular Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Priyank Sharma. Remember few weeks ago there were rumours that Priyank and Vikas Gupta are in relationship. Although at that time people gave no heed to it thinking that Priyank is already in relationship with MTV Splitsvilla contestant Divya Aggarwal.

But as they say that there is no smoke without fire. Priyank un-followed Divya Agarwal after coming out of Bigg Boss house.

Now, popular Splitsvilla contestants Hritu Zee and Akash Choudhary have a made a huge revelation regarding Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta.

Talking to Tellychakkar.com, Hritu revealed, “They are madly in love!All the Lost Boy’s (Vikas Gupta’s Instagram handle) stories are around Priyank Sharma.”











#brotherlove#brother#bestfriend#family#love#life #LostBoyinBB11


A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on










Happy Birthday Brother #MajorMissing #GharAaja #Pani #excitingtimesahead #Lostboys #puraniGalti #SiddharthGupta

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on















Hritu’s partner Akash said, ““Vikas and Priyank are really close! We see their stories on social media all the time. They are very close is what I can say.”

Well, do you think that this rumour about Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta is true?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

