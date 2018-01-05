BIGG BOSS 11: Housemates LASH OUT at Hina Khan, call her ‘Shakal Achi, reaction gande’



Gharwalon ko lena hoga debate mein hissa. Catch all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/i890RXONX0

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 5, 2018

: After Museum task and a flop show at Inorbit Mall, makers are leaving no stone unturned to create high voltage drama in the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.As per the new video, housemates are given the task of ‘Debate’ but in a unique way. One by one each contestant will sit on a chair and the other contestants will tell him/her that why they don’t deserve to be in Bigg Boss house.The promo shows Hina Khan sitting on the chair, and housemates lash out at her. Akash Dadlani says, “Hina is ghar se beghar hone ke layak isliye hai because yeh jab bhi sanchalak banti hai, apne khud ke rules follow nai krti hai, Dirty play krti hai.”The Shilpa comments, “Tum bohat zyada over-react krti ho.”But things get ugly when Vikas says, “Aap na itna zyada task me involve hoti ho logon ke sath, lekin baaki cheezon me aapka itna involvement nai hai.”Hina then backfires, “ Aap bhi har waqt apne bed pe baithe rehte hain. Is ghar me 90% aapki tabiyat hi khraab rahi hai vikas.”Luv Tyagi intervenes and says, “Sabse zyada shots bed pe letne ke aapke hi aaye hain.”Check out the complete video here:Well, it seems like that things are not hunky-dory between Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan. But how housemates target other contestants, it will be an interesting show.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.