BIGG BOSS 11: This is how SALMAN KHAN REACTED to TAP WATER issue in BIGG BOSS 8

Everyday a new drama unfolds in the house of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 and it is no surprise. We told you how Hina Khan created a fuss over Shilpa Shinde using tap-water for cooking and how Shilpa resigned from kitchen duties.Arshi Khan was the instigator of this drama. Arshi went over to Hina and told that Shilpa uses tap-water for cooking. Hina then asked Shilpa to use RO water instead of tap-water for cooking. Shilpa got offended and said that she will not be doing the kitchen duties.Well this is not the first time something of this sort has taken place.A throwback to season 8 will tell you that a similar issue over tap-water had cropped up then and Salman Khan ahad addressed it by saying "ninety percent of India drinks tap-water."Well, we came across an old video of the incident. We're not judging who is right and who is wrong , but we would like you to watch this footage from season 8.