 Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani LASHES OUT at Luv Tyagi
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani loses his cool for the first time - Watch Video

Updated: 30 Nov 2017 11:56 AM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani lashing out at Luv Tyagi/Image- Voot

Bigg Boss house's cool contestant finally loses his cool for the first time

Hiten tejwani is known for his cool and calm nature. Ever since he joined the Bigg Boss 11, he has never lost his cool amid all drama and fights.

Hiten finds out that someone took his trimmer out of his bag. When Hiten finds out it was Luv tyagi who hid it, he lost his control and burst out at Luv Tyagi for hiding trimmer from his bag.

Watch Video:

 

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

