BIGG BOSS 11: Hiten Tejwani is the NEW CAPTAIN

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has been going very well this year. Season 11 has made some history in the TRP also. This week, 4 contestants got nominated and they were, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary and Priyank Sharma.After nominations came Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task, where house was converted into ‘BB Court’ and contestants were divided into two families. They had to fight Hiten-Arshi’s divorce case.Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi were in Hiten’s team. Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma were in Arshi’s team.After number of sessions, Hiten’s team won the task. Akash Dadlani wanted to be the captain of the house but when everyone stood up for Hiten Tejwani, he went mad.Check out this video:As per sources, Hiten Tejwani is the new Captain of the house.Finally, the most sensible person in Bigg Boss house has become captain. Let’s see how fair he plays.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.