BIGG BOSS 11: Hiten Tejwani , Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma sent to Kaalkothri



Exclusive! Hiten Priyank and Akash sent to kalkothri.

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 13, 2017

New Delhi: Last episode of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 , witnessed a cocktail of emotions. Anger, sadness and laughter were evoked in the contestants for the luxury budget task.The teams required to evoke these emotions in the opposition team.If the opposition team gave a reaction , it would lose.The team of Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi won the task. While the team of Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani remained on the losing side. Puneesh Sharma who was the 'sanchalak' for the task declared that Vikas and team won by evoking numerous laughter reactions in the opposite team.According to sources, now it is time for contestants to be sent to jail. Members of the losing team, Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma will be sent to the kaalkothri of the house.Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 11 updates.