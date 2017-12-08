 Bigg Boss 11: Hiten CRIES his HEART OUT to meet his wife Gauri
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Bigg Boss 11: Hiten CRIES his HEART OUT to meet his wife Gauri

Bigg Boss 11: Hiten CRIES his HEART OUT to meet his wife Gauri

Hiten gets out of control and starts crying badly, says he just wanted to hug her

By: || Updated: 08 Dec 2017 03:17 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Hiten CRIES his HEART OUT to meet his wife Gauri

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri Pradhan/Image- Twitter @colors

Bigg Boss 11: All housemates are meeting with their loved ones during the luxury budget. Hiten Tejwani has been calm & composed and rarely lost his control in the house.

Hiten's wife Gauri Pradhan enters the house and meets all the housemates. She is seen giving befitting reply to those who spoke against Hiten and thanking those who stood with him. Gauri thanks Puneesh for his support to Hiten.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri Pradhan/Image- Twitter @colors Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri Pradhan/Image- Twitter @colorsTV

Gauri hugs Hiten and breaks down with tears after meeting him. Bigg Boss orders 'freeze' but doesn't say 'Release' so that Hiten could meet her, instead asks Gauri to come out of the house.

As Gauri leaves the house, Bigg Boss orders to 'Release' and Hiten immediately runs after Gauri with tears filled in his eyes but doors get closed at that time.

Hiten gets out of control and starts crying badly and says he just wanted to hug her.

Watch this emotional video:

 

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: ‘YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN’ actor Karan Patel to enter the stage on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

trending now

MOVIES
Shashi Kapoor's prayer meet: Family, B-town bid farewell to ...
INDIA
Delhi SHOCKER: Woman beaten, 'paraded naked' for helping DCW ...
VIDEO
Ishita aka Divyanka Tripathi to die in serial Yeh ...