Bigg Boss 11: Hiten CRIES his HEART OUT to meet his wife Gauri

All housemates are meeting with their loved ones during the luxury budget. Hiten Tejwani has been calm & composed and rarely lost his control in the house.Hiten's wife Gauri Pradhan enters the house and meets all the housemates. She is seen giving befitting reply to those who spoke against Hiten and thanking those who stood with him. Gauri thanks Puneesh for his support to Hiten.Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri Pradhan/Image- Twitter @colorsTVGauri hugs Hiten and breaks down with tears after meeting him. Bigg Boss orders 'freeze' but doesn't say 'Release' so that Hiten could meet her, instead asks Gauri to come out of the house.As Gauri leaves the house, Bigg Boss orders to 'Release' and Hiten immediately runs after Gauri with tears filled in his eyes but doors get closed at that time.Hiten gets out of control and starts crying badly and says he just wanted to hug her.Watch this emotional video:Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.