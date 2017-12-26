BIGG BOSS 11: “Hina se BACH KE REHNA”, look who said this to Luv Tyagi







Priluvina moment😍😍😍😍😍 #priluvina#luvina#luvtyagi#luvtyagifan#hinakhan#priyanksharmaa#bff#bffgoals#keepsupportingluvina#bigboss#bigboss11

A post shared by Luvina❤ (@luv_hina_) on Dec 16, 2017 at 10:38pm PST





: It is going be one of the most dramatic and controversial season ever in Bigg Boss history. With every week passing by, Bigg Boss contestants are getting evicted. Arshi Khan’s eviction was no less than a shock.Remember last week in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi had a competition in ‘Sultani Akhada’. While coming out of the akhada, Luv Tyagi has got a gossip for all of us. In a video, Luv is seen talking to Priyank about Hina Khan.Luv says, “Bhai ek baat btani hai kisi se mat share krna, Vikas se bhi nai.”Priyank says, “Arey nai bhai, bol na”Luv then tells him, “Me jab vaapis aa raha tha Jallaad mujhe bola, Hina se bach ke rehna. Pta nai aise kyun bola.”Priyank then replies, “Pta nai yr but voh kabhi kabhi negative ho jaati hai. But voh bohat dil ki achi hai. Abhi meri bhi uske saath equation sahi nai chal rahi lekin voh sort ho jayega.”Video was posted on Khabri but later on it was deleted.On a related note, this week family members of Bigg Boss 11 house will judge them in the luxury budget task. The contestant with the highest points will win the task and get to meet his/her family member.Who you think will get evicted out of Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma this week?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.