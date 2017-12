BIGG BOSS 11: “Hina Ko PROBLEM hai BHOOLNE ki” says Priyank Sharma after getting EVICTED

: In ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, finally Priyank Sharma got evicted from the show as Luv Tyagi got more votes than him.It was a huge shock for Luv Tyagi because he didn’t expect this. Now after coming out, Priyank Sharma has spoken his heart out. While talking to India Forums, Priyank said, “Me hamesha positive hi raha hoon but ek time aisa tha k mujhse galtiyan ho rahi thi, me smjh nai paa raha tha us cheez ko sambhalun kaise.”Talking about Hina Khan, Priyank said, “Hina ek aisi hain, unko lagta hai k voh shayad us time pe nahin hain, but salman bhai ne bola k hum sab kahin na kahin ek time pe insecure feel krte hain.He further said, “Haan voh bhoolti hain, problem hai, Hina ko Problem hai bhoolne ki yeh hum sab jaante hain isliye unko badaam diye jaate hain. But aisa nai hai k voh kabhi galat nai hoti.”Check out the interview here:Well, even in today’s weekend ka vaar, Salman slammed Hina for changing her statements again and again.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.