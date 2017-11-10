BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan’s video of KISSING is going VIRAL

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to have an interesting ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Saturday with Salman Khan. With a week full of massive fights and turning of winning amount from 50 Lakhs to zero in luxury budget task, Salman Khan would be having a lot to say.This season’s most popular contestants are Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Talking about Hina Khan, this week has been worst for her. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ actress was seen crying twice in Bigg Boss house. Let’s see if Salman Khan grills Hina this time or consoles her.Meanwhile, let us tell you that a video of Hina Khan on internet is going viral. The video is with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and it was shot just before Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss house.In the video Hina says, “He is sad, so you’ll have to take care of him. He is going to be my one point of contact and he is going to let you know what is happening.” Then at the end of the video, Hina gives a peck on Rocky’s cheeks.Check out this video:Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal met on the Star Plus show, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, and that time Rocky was supervising Producer in the show.This week 5 contestants are nominated and they are Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Benafsha Soonawalla , Priyank Sharma or Sabyasachi Satpathy.Let’s see who gets evicted!Stay Tune for all Bigg Boss news and updates.