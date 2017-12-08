BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan’s co-star Rohan Mehra to be on the show

: There is good news for the ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 as this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is going to be very entertaining. Earlier in the day we told you about TV actor Karan Patel coming on the show as a panelist. It is also being said that he will go in the house.Now as per the latest updates, Bigg Boss 10 contestant and TV actor Rohan Mehra will also enter Bigg Boss 11. He will also act as one of panelists on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with Salman Khan.As per the source of IE, “Rohan will be seen on stage with Salman Khan and he will give his opinion not just as an ex-contestant but also as an audience. Being one of Hina’s close friends, he will also try to sort out all the misconceptions and misunderstanding formed against her.”It is going to be very interesting to see the debate between Karan Patel and Rohan Mehra. We all know that Karan Patel had called Hina Khan insecure on twitter, let’s see how Rohan Mehra defends this.On a related note, in today’s episode, Hiten’s wife Gauri Pradhan, Vikas’s mother, Hina Khan’s boyfriend will enter the show under Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task.Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal proposed her with a ring and Hina gave him a peck on the cheeks.Check out the video:Are you eagerly waiting for ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11?Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.