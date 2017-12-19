BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky SLAMMED Shilpa Shinde

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 left no stone unturned to have as much drama as they could from TV actress Hina Khan. She has been in news constantly for her various statements and behavior in the Bigg Boss house.Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has always defended her and said that Hina Khan is a strong contestant.Recently while talking to India Forums, Rocky bashed Shilpa Shinde for her mocking Hina when Rocky met her inside the show. He said, “Woh to Mata hai ghar ke andar, Mata ka roop pradarshan kar rahi hai wo. She is showing all that a motherly figure should not do. Unke hisab se woh asli hai aur baaki sab nakli aur fake hai, agar unko koi khud kuch keh deta hai toh woh ro deti hai."He further said, “"I honestly did not expect this from Shilpa. I knew she was against Hina and all of that, but the kind of reaction Shilpa gave was very disrespectful. It was a 'cheap stab'. You will see that when Shilpa's mom came to the house, Hina was so respectful towards her. I did not expect this from Shilpa,"Well, we agree that Shilpa shouldn’t have made fun of Hina at that emotional time.On a related note, Hina Khan is safe this week and other 7 contestants are nominated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.