Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal REACTS to GAURI PRADHAN'S MESSAGE to Hina

When Gauri Pradhan entered the house of Bigg Boss she had to make a small clarification to Hina Khan.

Updated: 08 Dec 2017 11:13 PM
Rocky Jaiswal reacts to Gauri Pradhan's message for Hina/ Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 celebrity contestant Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal had an emotional moment inside the house of Bigg Boss. The immense love between the two could not be missed by anybody.

Now that Rocky has come out of the house,he has reacted to Gauri Pradhan's remark at Hina. When Hiten Tejwani's wife Gauri Pradhan entered the house she had a message for Hina Khan. Gauri responded to Hina's remark at Hiten in the former captaincy task where Hina said Hiten is a follower of Vikas and that his wife had asked him to be a leader and not a follower.

When Gauri came inside the house she made a clarification to Hina. She told a freezed Hina that the leader-follower comment was specifically for Hiten and not for people to analyse it.

When Rocky was asked to respond on Gauri's message to Hina. Rocky replied in a very calm manner that 'Gauri Ji' did what a wife would do. He said he will not be brainless to question or accuse her of anything. He further said that she wanted to clear the air on her statement and if she is happy with how Hiten is doing in the house, others are nobody to judge that. He said that Hiten is the most experienced person in the house and is playing his own game.

Check out what Gauri had said to Hina inside the house:

 

