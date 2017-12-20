 BIGG BOSS 11: Hina, Shilpa, Luv and Priyank in the captaincy race
Vikas Gupta tried his best to destroy Hina's egg, but Luv and Priyank came to her rescue.

By: || Updated: 20 Dec 2017 09:56 AM
Image: Instagram

New Delhi: The BB Poultry farm task , where the contenders of captaincy are to be decided concludes successfully with four contenders.

Yesterday we saw that Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan could not save their eggs. So their chances of becoming captains are eliminated. Arshi was highly disappointed at Priyank and Luv who had promised to save her egg.

Hina Khan saves her egg from Vikas Gupta , with the support of her friends Luv and Priyank.

Vikas Gupta also fails in saving his egg. Vikas and Hina get into an ugly spat over physical touching in the task. Taking an advantage of the row, Akash Dadlani throws Vikas' egg in the pool eliminating his contendership for captaincy.

According to reports , Shilpa Shinde , Hina Khan , Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are the final contenders of captaincy.

