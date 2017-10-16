BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and 3 other get NOMINATED for this week







A post shared by puneesh sharma (@puneeshsharma__bigg_boss11) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT





: Get ready for more drama, fun and fights in the Colors TV’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11. As we earlier told you that Sshivani Durgah got eliminated from the show due to least votes. After that there was surprise eviction and ‘Padosi’ Lucinda Nicholas got evicted from the house. Housemates were given special power to eliminate on padosi who they think is the least deserving.Now it is Monday and quite obvious that it is the ‘Nominations day’ in Bigg Boss 11. As per sources, this week also 5 contestants have been nominated. TV actress Hina Khan who got saved last week, is once again nominated. Haryanvi Dance sensation Sapna Choudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani have been nominated.Well, Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary have been nominated for the second time. But there are chances that Puneesh Sharma may get evicted this week. Remember how on Sunday’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Salman Khan said to Puneesh that audience wants him to wake up. Apart from that, viewers are also aware of the fake love going on between Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. So they want him out of the show.But let’s wait and watch who get evicted this week.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.