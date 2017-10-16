 BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and 3 other get NOMINATED for this week
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and 3 other get NOMINATED for this week

BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and 3 other get NOMINATED for this week

In the third week of Bigg Boss 11, once again 5 contestants have been nominated.

By: || Updated: 16 Oct 2017 01:14 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and 3 other get NOMINATED for this week

Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 11

New Delhi: Get ready for more drama, fun and fights in the Colors TV’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11. As we earlier told you that Sshivani Durgah got eliminated from the show due to least votes. After that there was surprise eviction and ‘Padosi’ Lucinda Nicholas got evicted from the house. Housemates were given special power to eliminate on padosi who they think is the least deserving.

Now it is Monday and quite obvious that it is the ‘Nominations day’ in Bigg Boss 11. As per sources, this week also 5 contestants have been nominated. TV actress Hina Khan who got saved last week, is once again nominated. Haryanvi Dance sensation Sapna Choudhary, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani have been nominated.



#realhinakhan #biggboss11 #bb11 #beingsalmankhan


A post shared by hina khan (@hinakhanfcbb11) on










Vote for me

A post shared by Bigg Boss official Sapna (@miss_sapna_choudhary) on












Well, Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary have been nominated for the second time. But there are chances that Puneesh Sharma may get evicted this week. Remember how on Sunday’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Salman Khan said to Puneesh that audience wants him to wake up. Apart from that, viewers are also aware of the fake love going on between Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. So they want him out of the show.

But let’s wait and watch who get evicted this week.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story THE GREAT INDIAN LAUGHTER CHALLENGE: Shreyas Talpade and Sajid IN and Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan OUT

trending now

INDIA
Will gouge out eyes of attackers in Kerala: BJP ...
VIDEO
Kaun Banega Crorepati: Unknown facts about the amazing game-show ...
VIDEO
Mami Film Festival: Kangana Ranaut got angry as her ...