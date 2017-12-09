BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan REPLIES BACK to Karan Patel

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 brought tears into viewer’s eyes. The last two episodes were actually one of the most emotional episodes of the season.Earlier we told you about that on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Salman Khan bashed Arshi Khan for her behavior with Shilpa Shinde when her mother was inside the house.TV actor Karan Patel entered in the house and slammed Hina Khan. He said, “Aapse to bohat baatein krni hain Hina ji, Kya kr rahi hain aap, mtlb mujhe samajh hi nai aa raha. Aap apni kahi baatein bhool jaatin hain. Ek jo aapka takiya kalaam ho gya hai ‘mene kab kaha”Check out the video:Now, Hina Khan has replied back to Karan Patel. She said, “Karan aap is ghar me 24 reh kar dekhiya fir aapko pta chalega. Aur mera jo mere dost ke sath jhagda tha, voh aap hmaare beech me hi rehne de.”She also said, "Karan aap agle saal please Bigg Boss me aana or me aapko advice dene aaungi."Well, Hina not a bad idea, we would love to see Karan Patel in Bigg Boss house!Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.