BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan never said a 'hello' to co-star karan Mehra

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 celebrity contestant Hina Khan is known for her lead role in popular series Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai.In an unseen footage , Hina reveals about her terms with co-star of the series Karan Mehra, who played the lead role opposite Hina for eight years.Hina says that Karan Mehra and she never talked to each other apart from the shoot. As soon as the cameras rolled they got into action and with the cut they would recoil back to their respective places. Hina says that despite doing numerous romantic scenes with the actor they never said a 'hello' to each other. She says that they always talked about work and nothing else.She says that Karan Mehra was an introvert person , while she believes she is a bubbly person , and probably that's why they could not ever gel up with each other.Hina also says that she appreciates professionalism in work.Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma cannot believe their ears. Puneesh breaks into laughter. It's interesting that even after playing the wife of the same person for over eight years, Hina doesn't know him any more than a co-actor.The on-screen couple of Akshara (Hina) and Naitik (Karan) of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was loved by audience.