 BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan is going to win the show ?
In an interview Hina Khan's beau Rocky Jaiswal says that he is sure Hina Khan will win the show.

By: || Updated: 28 Dec 2017 11:19 PM
Image: Twitter

New Delhi: As the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 is pacing towards its end, speculations about who is going to be the winner are rampant.

In an interview , Hina Khan's beau Rocky Jaiswal and ex-contestant Bandagi Kalra spoke about their experience inside the house as padosi.

Last few episodes of Bigg Boss 11 have seen a flow of emotions because of the presence of family members of the housemates.

Bandagi and Puneesh justify the surge of emotions as mothers are naturally sensitive.

On being asked about who will be the winner of the show, Bandagi says that while her heart wants Puneesh to win but there are equal chances of everybody.

On the other hand Rocky says that Hina Khan will emerge as the winner of the show. In the justification he says that Hina Khan is one contestant who has been real all  through the show and a real person ought to win a reality show.

Check the exclusive interview here.



How many of you think Hina Khan is "real" in the show? Do tell us in the comments.

