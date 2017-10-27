BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan INSULTS south actresses; Hansika Motwani and other actresses LASH OUT on her

What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI



: Looks like that Hina Khan’s stars are not in her favor right now. Things are going against her. This week we saw her losing the task and after that breaking down in tears. Well, now Hina Khan has got involved in a new controversy.In an unseen clip from Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan is seen talking about south industry to Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma. She says “South me aisa hota hai, unko chahiye bulging sab. Mene do (two) south films mana ki isliye, kyonki unhone ne bola weight put on kro.”This normal discussion in Bigg Boss house has created a stir outside. Popular south actress, Hansika Motwani, Sridevi Sreedhar and Khushboo Sundar lashed out on the TV actress on Twitter.Sridevi Sreedhar took to twitter and wrote, “Look at the way this girl #Hinakhan @eyehinakhan, a TV star degrading South Indian cinema and its #Bulging heroines 😡😡😡 #Disgusting #BB11”On the other hand Hansika Motwani blasted out on Hina Khan and said, “What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan Doesn't she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us.As an actress from the south industry, I would like to say I'm very proud be from our south industry and whatever #hinakhan is saying is our pure bullshit . #pleasegetyourtactsrightgirl”Check out these tweets:On a related note, there are rumours that this week we may see double eviction.So who you think will get eliminated out of these 7 nominated contestants from Bigg Boss 11? The nominated contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.