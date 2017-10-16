 BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde being PAID WHOPPING amount for the show
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde being PAID WHOPPING amount for the show

BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde being PAID WHOPPING amount for the show

These Bigg Boss 11 contestants are being paid huge amount for the show.

By: || Updated: 16 Oct 2017 10:26 AM
BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde being PAID WHOPPING amount for the show

Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde are highest paid for Bigg Boss 11

New Delhi: Drama, fights, entertainment started this time in Bigg Boss on the first day only. Every year makers get popular and controversial TV actors for the good TRP of the show.

This year makers have managed to get Top TV actress Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde. The kind of entertainment and drama Hina and Shilpa are giving to the audience is incomparable and so is the amount paid to them per week for the show.

As per report in Bollywoodlife.com, “Hina Khan is the highest paid contestant of the season. She is being paid 7-8 Lakh per week. Hina has been preparing for Big Boss since the time she returned from Spain after Khatron Ke Khiladi. Everything from her makeup to her costumes is pre-decided.”




On the other hand, Hiten Tejwani is being paid from 7-7.5 Lakh per week. And the most entertaining Shilpa Shinde is getting 6-7 Lakh per week, which can increase in the coming days as she has given a lot of drama and entertainment to Bigg Boss 11 from day 1





When mom says wht wer u dng in bedroom 😂😂 #hitenemotics #hitentejwani @hitentejwani @beingsalmankhan @gpradhan

A post shared by Hiten Tejwani (@hiten.tejwani) on







According to portal, “Vikas Gupta is paid Rs 6-6.5 Lakh per week and Priyank Sharma who is now out of the show got Rs 4-5 Lakh per week.”





His expression😍💜😁 #vikasgupta #lostboyinbb11 #supportvikasgupta #priyanksharma #colorstv #divyaagarwal #hinakhan #biggbos11

A post shared by Vikasgupta is bae 💜💋 (@vikasgupta_fc_lover) on







Well, this makes TV actress Hina Khan one of the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 11. True to her amount, she has given enough masala to the show. But will this make her winner of the show?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Lucinda Nicholas gets ELIMINATED in SURPRISE EVICTION

trending now

INDIA
Vengara by-polls: Big boost for Congress, UDF candidate emerges ...
TV
Bigg Boss 11 episode 13: Salman Khan apologises to dogs, find ...
VIDEO
People voiced opinion against the wrongly implemented policies by ...