BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan gets SLAMMED by ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ co-star



#HinaKhan boasting about how she managed to eliminate @rithvik_RD and @karan009wahi in Khatron Ke Khiladi because she is mentally stronger than them 😒😒😒

Please spread this Video by Retweeting 🔃

Thank you @realpal12 for sharing the voot clip#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/BIcL3LUytm



— 💥‏Jonathan Groff fan❤️ (@emocraze) December 20, 2017



Yes also everyone in the Twitter world...let’s all of us take a chill guys!!!

There is a world beyond big boss!

And this laughter is for an inside joke😂 @karan009wahi samajh jayega!! #Peace !!😘😘 https://t.co/GC71DbDAhv



— Rithvik Dhanjani (@rithvik_RD) December 20, 2017



: Just when we thought that controversies are over for Hina Khan, a new viral video popped up. Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is known for its controversies and contestants.Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan is a strong player but some of her statements and behavior in the house has caused a lot of damage to her image. After getting through the controversies like talking about weight of South actresses, TV stars popularity on social media, here is the new storm.According to a video, Hina Khan is seen talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestants, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. She says, “Khatron is not about physical strength. Yeh mushtande saare kyun bahar ho gye. Rithvik, Karan, sab kyun bahar huye, hai hi nai.”Check out the video:Mocking Hina, Rithvik wrote on twitter, “Yes also everyone in the Twitter world...let’s all of us take a chill guys!!! There is a world beyond big boss! And this laughter is for an inside joke😂 @karan009wahi samajh jayega!! #Peace !!😘😘”Check out the tweet:Well, do you agree to what Hina said in the video?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.