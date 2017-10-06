BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan gets into MASSIVE FIGHT with Arshi Khan









: It is day 5 in Bigg Boss house and war of words is increasing with every house. Till now, the viewers have got used to fight and taunts of Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. But yesterday we saw that Shilpa Shinde had another fight with Hina Khan.Now, in Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 11, Hina is on Shilpa and Arshi’s target. In the coming episode, viewers will see an ugly fight between Arshi Khan and Hina Khan. It all starts when Arshi decides to take two packets of milk and Hina opposes her action. Hina says that this ration is for everyone not just for one person. But Arshi ignores everyone. Drama escalates and Hina says pointing towards Arshi, “Mujhe Footage kaise milega, Please Shilpa be with me.”Later on, in the bedroom Arshi is seen saying, “Aaj to ispe aisa footage laungi, gaaliyon pe gaaliyaan doongi. Ab hum khilayenge zillatt ke laddu.”Hina calmly says, “Mene bola na, jis tarah Priyanka Jagga ko dhakke maar ke nikala Salman ne,Yeh vaise hi jayegi. Likh ke lena mujhse.”Check out this video of Arshi Khan and Hina Khan fighting:This week one of the nominated contestants will also get evicted. This week’s nominated contestants are, Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan, Bandagi Kalra, Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari.