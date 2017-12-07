BIGG BOSS 11:WOW! Hina Khan gets ENAGAGED as Rocky proposes with a RING



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is having a whirlwind of emotions as the family members and close one of housemates enter the Bigg Boss 11 house.All this will happen under the Bigg Boss luxury budget task, ‘BB Statue’. As we told you earlier that all the contestants will become statues on when Bigg Boss announces, jus at that time one of the family members of the Bigg Boss contestants will enter the house. Shilpa Shinde’s mother made everyone cry in the house, and Arshi Khan’s father made environment of the house light with his witty nature and jokes.Now as per the new video, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal entered the house. Hina was overwhelmed to see him. Rocky says, “Mene to apne dil aap par haara hai I love you.”Then, Rocky did something really special as he slides the ring into Hina’s finger. Then actress kissed her boyfriend.Check out this video:Does this mean that Hina Khan got engaged to Rocky on national television?Well, Hina also tells Rocky that she wants to go back with him. As Rocky exits the house, Hina runs till the door and cries badly.Well, this is luxury budget has been very emotional.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.