BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan EXPOSED

Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani have increased their fans with the stint in the show but surely Hina Khan has lost some. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Sayantani Ghosh also lashed out t her for stooping so low in the ‘BB Court’ luxury budget task.
Well, Hina Khan has lied on the show many times and now we do have a proof.
Just a day back, when Shilpa Shinde was working in the kitchen, Hina definitely kept the eggs in the kitchen but she didn’t go to Shilpa asking her politely to make egg for her. On the contrary, she kept the eggs in the kitchen and walked away saying ‘Mujhe anda khaana hai’.
Check out this video:
ANDE KA FUNDA
To Malign #ShilpaShinde - #HinaKhan Reenacts Victim Mode
As both are in NOMINATIONS
This is what Happened
Featuring: #HinaKhan #VikasGupta #HitenTejwani #ArshiKhan
Do Fukrey, Ek TAKLA & PUN minus GI
Sci-Fi Music isliye kyunki ANDE ka Sawal Hai Bhayi😉#BB11 pic.twitter.com/MR8YWqx9up
— HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 22, 2017
The second time when Hina, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Benafsha Soonawalla were sitting in the bedroom and as Arshi passes, Hina says, “What is she wearing, andar kuch nai pehna?”
Hina lied and said that she made no bad comments on Arshi and it was just girls sitting there.
Check out this video:
You can see clearly who was right or wrong in today's episode. Luv was there with Hina and Hina lied that only @benafshasoonawalla was there. And @realhinakhan said, Arshi is doing it purposely. Wait What? You are woman and saying all this to another woman. Great 🤔 Not supporting Arshi but Hina showed her true colours. @priyanksharmaaa @beingsalmankhan @gauhar_khan @lostboyjourney @varunsood12 @rockyj1 @manupunjabim3 @priyasometimes @issahilkhattar @lopamudraraut #biggboss11 #biggbuzz #colorstv
A post shared by Vella Khabri (@vellakhabri) on
Seems like that Hina Khan needs to learn a lot of things and one of them is respecting women.
This week, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma have been nominated.
