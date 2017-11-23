BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan EXPOSED



To Malign #ShilpaShinde - #HinaKhan Reenacts Victim Mode

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has been one of the most controversial seasons of all. The reason is not the endless fights and drama but the big names like Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan on the show.Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani have increased their fans with the stint in the show but surely Hina Khan has lost some. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Sayantani Ghosh also lashed out t her for stooping so low in the ‘BB Court’ luxury budget task.Well, Hina Khan has lied on the show many times and now we do have a proof.Just a day back, when Shilpa Shinde was working in the kitchen, Hina definitely kept the eggs in the kitchen but she didn’t go to Shilpa asking her politely to make egg for her. On the contrary, she kept the eggs in the kitchen and walked away saying ‘Mujhe anda khaana hai’.Check out this video:The second time when Hina, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Benafsha Soonawalla were sitting in the bedroom and as Arshi passes, Hina says, “What is she wearing, andar kuch nai pehna?”Hina lied and said that she made no bad comments on Arshi and it was just girls sitting there.Check out this video:Seems like that Hina Khan needs to learn a lot of things and one of them is respecting women.This week, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma have been nominated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.