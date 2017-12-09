BIGG BOSS 11: ‘Hina Khan didn’t DEMEAN me’ says Sakshi Tanwar



: TV actress Hina Khan has been lately in news for her behavior and comments in Bigg Boss 11 house. Many TV actors and actresses slammed her for her comments and aggressive attitude in the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.Few days, a video clip had gone viral, where Hina Khan and Arshi Khan were discussing about TV actress Sakshi Tanwar. Hina mentioned in that video that Sakshi has squinted eyes but also appreciated Sakshi’s performance in ‘Dangal’.Now finally, Sakshi Tanwar has reacted to the video.As per a picture shared by TV actress Kanchi Singh, Sakshi told TOI, “I never felt that Hina intended to demean me, I have seen the entire video too (the uncut video). It was some other contestant (Arshi) who stated that she didn’t like my features and Hina just clarified why. Infact she has appreciated my performance in Dangal. I don’t understand why Hina is being targeted for no reason. I don’t think it’s such a big issue. I am mature enough to understand the editing tricks of channel too.”Check out this tweet by Kanchi Singh:Well, do you guys agree with what Sakshi Tanwar said?On a related note, on this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Salman Khan bashed Arshi Khan for calling Shilpa Shinde ‘waahiyad aurat’ when latter’s mother was in the house.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.