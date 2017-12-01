Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan CRIES her HEART out as Bandgi Kalra CHOPS OFF her hair



battle is on peak as contestants passed half of the duration of the show. Hina Khan broke down as Bandgi Kalra cut her hair during luxury budget task.While Hina Khan sobbing in the washroom for her chopped hair, Vikas Gupta tries to console her and apologises on behalf of his team. Vikas tells Hina that he cannot take responsibility for everyone in his team and it was his team who started it first.Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan/Image- VootOn the other hand, Hina blames Vikas for not stopping his team members especially Bandgi Kalra who cut Hina's hair.Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Bandgi Kalra/Image- VootWhile looking at her chopped hair Hina starts crying infront of Vikas. He says he didn't know that she will chop off her hair , he thought that he was only cutting the split ends.