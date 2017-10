BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan breaks into TEARS; Family REACTS on it

: Get ready ardent fans of Colors TV’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11, as a lot is going to happen in the show now. Yesterday we saw Dhinchak Pooja having a breakdown and bursting into tears.Now, in last episode, TV actress Hina Khan who has been going very strong until now, was seen crying badly. While sitting in the garden area at night, Hina Khan broke into tears because Puneesh abused her.Actually, during the task, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani hurled abuses at Hina Khan.Check out this video of Hina Khan crying in the Bigg Boss house:Hina Khan’s family watched this episode and they were very upset with Puneesh and Akash’s behavior. Talking to leading news portal, Hina’s brother said, “It's difficult for us to see Hina this way. She's not used to such an environment and we are a very close knit family. She maybe inside but we can feel each and every emotion she is going through. She has never been around people who use such language and so yes it's extremely difficult for her."Hina’ brother also added, "But she is strong and is a fighter. The contestants are targeting her as they understand that by picking a fight with Hina they will get more screen space. It's a show on controversies and each contestant inside knows that she is the strongest contender. Hina is doing very well and we are sure she will continue to fare well in the game."Do you also think that Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan are targeting Hina?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.