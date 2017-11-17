BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Bandagi Kalra and Benafsha FLAUNTS their curves in BIKINI

Now the hot divas of Bigg Boss 11 are all set to raise the temperature in the house. All the contestants decided that they will have some fun in the pool. Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were more excited than anyone else, which looked a bit cheap.
Hina Khan wore a black colored Monokini but Bandagi Kalra wore black Bikini. On the other side, Benafsha looked smoking hot in neon blue bikini.
In the pool, Bandagi and Puneesh got really close and had their intimate moments.
But everyone was stunned to see Arshi, as she draped a sexy sari and had fun in the pool.
Check out the videos:
This week’s in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, captaincy task has been won by Bandagi Kalra and Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi are in Kaal Kothari.
