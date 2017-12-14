BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde get into an UGLY FIGHT

: Drama fights and controversies are the crucial part of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. Yesterday we told you that Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan’s team won the Bigg Boss luxury budget task.Apart from that, Akash Dadlani, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma have been sent to Kaal Kothari. But the highlight of the show will be the fight between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde.It all starts when Arshi Khan tells Hina Khan that Shilpa cooks food with tap water. Hina gets shocked and says, “Nal ka paani daala?” Arshi says, “Nal ka hi to paani istemal krti hain voh khaane me.”Hina then goes to Shilpa and says, “Aap please tap water mat use karo. Mujhe nai pta tha, mujhe arshi ne btaya abhi.”Shilpa says, “Hello, voh paani acha khaase ubalta hai sabzi mein. Ek to paani vala kuch bnaya hi nai hai.”Hina continues and says, “Tap water khaane me use mat kijiye. RO ka pani use kijiye that’s all.”Check out the video of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde fighting:Well, this is the second time Shilpa Shinde is quitting her kitchen duties. But we think that there was no need to fight over this matter. Shilpa could have agreed to use RO water in the food or Hina could have given her some help, but this is Bigg Boss 11 house where ego of contestants is bigger than anything else.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.