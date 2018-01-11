BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde FIXED TOP 2 FINALISTS?







Shocking Voting trend! Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde are getting almost same number of Votes, Though Shilpa is leading but By very small Margin

Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma are out of the Race for now.



— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 11, 2018



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is only 3 days away from grand finale. Audience is going to get a lot of surprises from the makers on the day of grand finale. Few days ago we told you that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will come to promote his upcoming film ‘Padman’ and will also announce winner of Bigg Boss season 11 with Salman Khan.Now that Akash Dadlani is out of the show, viewers and the ardent fans of the show are excited to know that out of Top 4 contestants Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, who will be the Top 2 finalists.As per our sources, makers have already decided the Top 2 finalists and they are Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. Channel also released a promo in which Arjun Bijlani and his co-actress Alisha Panwar are talking about who will win the show, Shilpa or Hina.Check this out:Also per news in Twitter handle Khabri, latest voting trends are revealing that Shilpa and Hina are leading in the votes but Puneesh and Vikas Gupta are now out of the race.Check out this tweet:So, who will you vote for, Hina Khan or Shilpa Shinde?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.