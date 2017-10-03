BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma working out together has got HOUSEMATES TALKING

In many season we have seen contestants getting close to each other. Sometime it turns out to be just friendship and some time it is more than friendship. Well, the recent clip from the Bigg Boss house has left us confused. Not just this, Bigg Boss contestants are talking about the duo.
In a video, Vikas Gupta and Benafsha are seen talking about Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma who are working out at that time in the gym area.
Vikas says “Hina workout kar rahi hai na. To jab tak voh khatam nai krto voh (Priyank) nai aayega.”
Later on he says, “Finally, TV ki bahu ko reality show ka star mil raha hai.”
Check out these videos:
Well, Hina is committed to Rocky Jaiswal and Priyank was in love with Divya Aggarwal in Splitsvilla show. But is it possible that their chemistry is spicing up in the show?