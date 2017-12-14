BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan AGAIN EXPOSED on National Television



Arshi Khan ke saamne khulegi sabki poll in the @cpplusglobal task.



tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/FQ3jpze2zZ

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 14, 2017

: Makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 have decided to turn up the drama factor in the show with a new task. Earlier in the day we told you that this week’s luxury budget task has been won by Vikas Gupta and his team.Bigg Boss introduced a ‘CP plus global task’ in which some of the contestants will get a chance to see some of the clippings and gossips. 3 contestants are given this opportunity but there is a twist in that.Bigg Boss gives this chance to captain Arshi Khan but she has to choose other two contestants who will view the footage. Arshi chooses Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta.Well, it becomes interesting when Arshi sees the footage where Hina, Luv, Priyank and Benfsha discuss about her lingerie. Arshi is quite shocked after watching the footage.Check out video:We just wonder if this clipping was show deliberately to break the ‘new friendship’ of Hina Khan and Arshi Khan or was part of the task.It will be interesting to see how Arshi confronts Hina Khan after this.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.