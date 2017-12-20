Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan accuses Vikas Gupta of getting physical in poultry farm task



New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 poultry farm task takes an ugly turn when Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta get in a spat. Hina accuses Vikas of physical touch in the poultry farm task.Vikas tries to save his golden egg from Hina and her supporters. Hina tries to get Vikas' egg and in the process gets into the group of men when Vikas applies force from the other side all of them fall down on the floor.Hina Khan then gets up shocked, she shouts at Vikas , "aap chadhenge nahi humare upar Vikas". (you will not clamber upon us Vikas)Vikas replies "you first get upon the boys then you accuse them of 'touching me, touching me'"Hina Khans says "here take a look at his dirty action".Vikas retorts back saying that Hina Khan very well knows how to take misadvantage of being a woman.Hina Khan says that Vikas is talking very ugly.Between all this fuss, Akash Dadlani grabs Vikas' egg and throws it in the pool, ending his chances of captaincy.Check out this promo where Vikas loses his egg because of the entire ruckus.