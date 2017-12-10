Bigg Boss 11: Hina and Arshi UNHAPPY with Hiten's wife Gauri

Arshi Khan and Hina Khan are not happy with the way Gauri Pradhan Tejwani acted when she visited Bigg Boss house.Hina Khan and Arshi Khan talk about Hiten's wife Gauri Pradhan. Unhappy with Gauri's reaction when she visited the house, Hina says that its her opinion but it can't change my opinion about Hiten that he follows Vikas.Hina criticises Gauri for not meeting with many of the housemates while everyone's parents met everyone in the house when they paid their visit.Priyank and Arshi also nod with her. Vikas reacts to this and says Gauri must have been emotional at that time but Hina says that she is disappointed with her.Hina also confesses that she should not have spoken about Gauri's message to Hiten which reads 'Be a leader, not a follower'.