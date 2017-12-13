BIGG BOSS 11: HILARIOUS ! Priyank Sharma SHOWS UP wearing LINGERIE !

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task is unfolding to be very interesting. What Priyank Sharma does for the task will make you fall off your seats.After Luv Tyagi , Priyank now takes turn to get into gender bending role and it is a gut-busting watch.In an uncut video we saw that the celebrity contestant plans to wear a lingerie tonight but only for the BB Lab task, that is, to make the robots laugh. Now if a handsome hunk like Priyank dresses up like that who would not burst into laughter. To add to it, he also puts on a wig.He first shows how he looks to Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani who are his groupies for the task. Priyank seems apprehensive about getting into any controversy for wearing the attire.Priyank shows up wearing this blue polka dots lingerie. Check the images.Image courtesy : VootImage courtesy : VootImage courtesy : VootIn this task , the housemates are divided into two teams viz the 'karmachari' and the robots. While the karmacharis have to invoke anger , sadness and laughter in the robots, the robots do not have to show any emotions. At the slightest display of emotions the robots lose.On one side we have Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani and on the other side we have Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi.We told you how Luv and Vikas make Priyank laugh out by flaunting fake breasts. Luv also disguised as an old woman which had cracked Priyank up. Shilpa and Arshi are also successful in making them laugh.Later we found out that Arshi and Shilpa are successful in making Hiten laugh out loud by doing the drama of Arshi’s pregnancy.Now it is Hina and her team's turn to be the Karmacharis and Arshi's team to become robots.Stay tuned for more updates.