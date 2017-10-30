 BIGG BOSS 11: Here are the NOMINATED CONTESTANTS for this week
BIGG BOSS 11: Here are the NOMINATED CONTESTANTS for this week

7 Bigg Boss contestants have been nominated this week but in a different way.

By: || Updated: 30 Oct 2017 07:43 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss’ Mondays are special but scary for the contestants inside Bigg Boss house. It is Bigg Boss 11 nominations day.

Once again this time nominations will happen in a very twisting way. Bigg Boss 11 contestants are paired and these pairs are made by Bigg Boss.

As per news in BOC, “For the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked housemates to enter confession room in Jodis. Adding an interesting twist to the nomination process, Bigg Boss will ask contestants to come in the confession room in pairs. Akash Dadlani-Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma-Hina Khan, Bandgi Kalra-Benafsha, Vikas Gupta- Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi-Sabyasachi, Hiten Tejwani-Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan-Dhinchak Pooja entered the confession one by one in Jodi.Each Jodi was asked to nominate one person among them with a mutual consent.As Luv Tyagi is the new captain of the house, he will not participate in the nomination ask but will get a captaincy power to be a part of nomination at the end of the process.”

Check out this video of nominations in Bigg Boss 11:









Well, so the nominated contestants of this week are, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani and Dhinchak Pooja.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

