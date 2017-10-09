BIGG BOSS 11: GOOD NEWS for Priyank Sharma fans; Contestant is in SECRET ROOM

: Monday has brought a lot of twist and breaking news from the Bigg Boss 11 house. At first, we saw the Zubair Khan lodging FIR against Salman Khan after coming out of the house. Then, it was the entry of Padosis in the main housemates which shocked everyone.After that Vikas Gupta had a fight with Hina Khan and he ran out of the house. However, he came back after the persuasion of creative team.Well, Priyank Sharma’s exit from the show was a very big shock for everyone. But sources say that he will be back in the house very soon. What if we tell you that Priyank is in secret room already?As per the sources, Priyank’s this picture from secret room is going viral.Yes! Priyank Sharma is not out of the show and he is in the Bigg Boss ‘Secret Room’. Check out this picture:Actually, it was Akash Dadlani and Vikas Gupta’s fight, in which Priyank pushed Akash badly. Then on, ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Salman kicked Priyank out of the show.Seems like Priyank Sharma’s fans can now take a sigh of relief as he will be back in the house very soon.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.